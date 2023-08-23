Marking four decades in newspapers
I’m not sure how it happened, but 40 years have passed since I first walked into the office of The Messenger and began my newspaper career.
The Messenger, in case you don’t remember, was a community newspaper that covered the Clemson-Central-Pendleton area. It eventually consolidated with its parent publication, now called The Journal.
I had been hounding old J.A. Gallimore, the owner and publisher at the time, for a job back
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login