Mauldin, Nimmons honored by SC Press Association

COLUMBIA — Two Pickens County Courier staff members were honored recently by the South Carolina Press Association for their work in 2025-26.

In the SCPA’s annual news contest, Courier Sports Editor Bru Nimmons and Editor Zack Mauldin received awards judged by peers in the newspaper industry. The awards were presented at the association’s annual meeting last Friday in Columbia.

Nimmons and Mauldin truly have ink in their blood. Mauldin has been a key part of the Courier from the beginning, designing the paper’s look and shaping its content since its inception in 2007.

After his years as a student at Clemson University, Nimmons returned to the Courier

and immediately made an impact with his dynamic sports coverage and page layout skills—many of which were honed under Mauldin’s mentorship.

“As the son of our publisher, Rocky — a 40 plus year veteran of local newspapers — Bru was practically born into the business. In fact, he had a photo credit on the front page of the very first issue of the Pickens County Courier nearly 20 years ago at the ripe old age of 8. Watching him grow into such a well rounded and highly respected newspaperman has been special for so many people, and the accolades heaped on him by his peers this year are a testament to the quality of the work he does day in and day out for the people of Pickens County,” Mauldin said.

“His love of sports was what first inspired him to make a career out of the ink flowing through his veins, but he brings much more than a passion for telling the stories of our local athletes. He is truly the full package newspaper editors dream of — adept at reporting the story, photographing the moment, reflecting in a poignant column and designing the page it all lands on, not to mention running a delivery route, handling subscriber mailings and pitching in wherever needed. It has been said that a good reporter covers his beat, but a great one covers whatever needs covering. Whatever the Courier needs, Bru is there — and doing it well enough to earn an armful of award plaques along the way,” Mauldin added.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have Bru as the backbone of the Pickens County Courier, and we’re thankful for his tireless dedication and outstanding work that keep us among South Carolina’s top weekly newspapers year after year. He is an asset not only to this newspaper but to Pickens County itself — and it’s not just us saying that, but his peers across the state and beyond,” Mauldin concluded.

Nimmons took home four first place awards at the SCPA Awards luncheon.

He earned top honors in Spot Sports Coverage for his story on Liberty High School boys’ basketball’s playoff run, “Jackson Sends Liberty to round 3.” Judges called it an “engaging story throughout.”

Nimmons also won first place in the All Weekly Division for a set of three sports columns: “Pickens Proves All Doubts Wrong,” “Fruster Leaves Lasting Legacy with Lions,” and “Balance Is Key for State Champs.” Judges wrote, “Bru Nimmons’ sports columns are a cut above the standard. Upbeat, detailed and well crafted, with history woven in.”

His success extended beyond writing. Nimmons also earned first and second place in Sports Page Design in the All Weekly Division. Judges praised his work, noting, “The layered cutout of the football image at the top makes the page stand out. It gives the page a 3D look. The rest of the page is clean, organized and overall looks good.”

Nimmons also teamed with Mauldin to win first place for Page One Design. Judges said of the pair’s work, “Great use of front page banner. Layout draws the reader in.”

The Courier sports staff, led by Nimmons, also earned third place for Sports Section or Magazine. With the Courier’s annual Football Frenzy preview edition.

Courier Publisher Rocky Nimmons said he is grateful for the dedication of staff members like Bru Nimmons and Zack Mauldin, who work tirelessly to keep readers informed about their community.

“The Pickens County Courier has proven to be the favorite newspaper in Pickens County over the last two decades, and the reason is the talented staff who give their all for our readers,” Rocky Nimmons said. “It is a pleasure to see my son and godson honored. Bru has always loved sports and has said since elementary school that he wanted to be a sports reporter. He has become incredibly accomplished in his short career, and much of that is thanks to the mentorship he has received from Zack Mauldin. He has learned well under Zack’s learning tree all his professional life.”

“Zack still produces incredible work even though he has so many irons in the fire, working another full-time job along with his duties as editor,” Nimmons continued. “Zack Mauldin is a natural at what he does. His foresight and intuition in page design are amazing. He can make the mundane leap off the page, and when he has something especially meaningful to the people of Pickens County, he raises his work to a level few others in our industry can achieve.

“Zack’s body of work at the Courier defines what the paper is and shapes the way others view it. Couple that with his news sense and editing skill, and Zack is the best editor I have ever worked with. He has taken that talent and helped mold Bru into the sports editor and reporter he has become.

“He and Bru, along with staff reporter Jason Evans and all those who contribute to the Courier each week, are what make our family-owned newspaper so special to be a part of,” Nimmons added.

“Zack and Bru are the future of the Pickens County Courier. While many newspapers are in decline, thanks to the work of all those who make the Courier possible each and every week — and thanks to the community that supports us — the Pickens County Courier continues to grow and keeps Pickens County informed,” Nimmons concluded.