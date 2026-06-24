Mayor, administrator give State of the Easley address

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials say watching the city’s books has allowed the 2026-27 city budget to contain no millage increase or use of fund balance.

Easley Mayor Lisa Talbert and city administrator Tom Couch spoke during the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Luncheon on June 18.

“I thought I knew everything about the city, but when you serve the city, you really

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