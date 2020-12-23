Mayor asks for teamwork

The holiday season is upon us, and now we come to the part of the year where many of us truly look forward to the celebration of Christmas and the coming New Year.

Due to the virus, as a city, we have had to make decisions that we felt were in the best interest of our citizens. With a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Upstate and in Pickens County, I’m here today asking for your help.

Currently, we have a resolution in effect that recommends citizens adhere to the CDC guidelines of

You must be logged in to view this content.