McCrary’s gem pushes Daniel by Blue Ridge

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — The Daniel High School baseball team had a familiar foe to open the Class 4A baseball playoffs on Monday night in region foe Blue Ridge.

Despite a slow day for the Daniel bats, the Lions were able to rely on an absolute gem from starting pitcher Ian McCrary to pick up a 2-0 win.

“What can you say at this point,” Daniel head coach Jarrod Payne said of his starter after the win. “He’s been phenomenal, and I

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login