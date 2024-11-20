McManus, Wilson win Pickens runoffs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Voters in the city of Pickens returned to the polls one final time this election cycle to fill two open city council seats in Tuesday’s municipal runoff election.

Ray Wilson and John McManus took the open seats on council as 17 percent of registered voters within the city took to the polls to make their voice known.

Wilson will finish the final 36 months of the term for an unexpired council seat previously held by Danny Adams after getting 200 votes compared to opponent Jonathan Holder’s 145 votes.

Meanwhile, McManus took down opponent Ed Leese 179 votes to 164 votes to finish the final 12 months of the term for the seat previously held by Robert Nealy.

The two new members will join sitting council members Cameron Rivers, Floyd Rogers and Allie Winter, while Councilman Donnie McKinney remains suspended from office after being indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in December 2022.

Election results are unofficial until being certified Thursday.