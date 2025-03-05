Medical event leads to woman’s death in vehicle

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson said a Liberty woman found dead after her car collided into her home is believed to have died of natural causes.

In a release issued Feb. 25, Wilson said he and deputy coroner Marsha Alexander responded to a home on North Freeman Road in Liberty at 11:45 a.m. that day “in reference to a motor vehicle collision that

