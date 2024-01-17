The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce has announced Forage as its January Chamber Member of the Month. The gift shop is located at 213 E. Main St. in Pickens. Forage is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. Forage offers a great selection of items such as Kingdom Harvest products, gifts, home décor, apparel and more. Pictured are the chamber’s Bryan Owens, Elizabeth Black Murrow, Tim Morgan, Debbie Gravely, owner Trish Morgan and Pickens City Councilman Danny Adams.