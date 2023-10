By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Two Pickens County men face a total of 22 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced last week.

In a release issued Oct. 10, Wilson announced the arrests of 24-year-old Justin Blake Chandler of Easley and 54-year-old Robert Joseph Daniels

