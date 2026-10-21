Merck discusses SDPC leadership

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck recently shared priorities and gave an update on a current project in the district that will aid both students and area adults.

Merck spoke Oct. 8 at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education luncheon.

Prior to being named district superintendent, a role Merck has served in for 13 years, his educational experience included stints as teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

A principal recently told Merck he attributed a rise in math scores to the high-

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