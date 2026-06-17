Meth trafficking suspect skips trial

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An area man charged with trafficking methamphetamine missed his own trial and learned of his sentence after being arrested, according to 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick.

In a release issued June 9, Crick said a Pickens County jury convicted Nathan Douglas Garrett, 48, on June 2 of second-offense trafficking between 28 and 100 grams of methamphetamine.

During the trial, assistant solicitors Jake Lampke and

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