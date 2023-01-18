Mexican cartel probe based in Pickens Co.
Dozens indicted on 170 charges so far in wide-ranging ‘Las Señoritas’ investigation of prison drug trafficking
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
STATE — Inmates continue to use contraband cellphones inside S.C. Department of Corrections prisons to “structure, coordinate and finance” high-level drug trafficking operations involving a Mexican drug cartel, according to releases from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
During the first week of 2023, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, along with the South
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login