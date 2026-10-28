Midterm election set for Tuesday

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County residents and voters from around the Palmetto State are set to return to the polls on Tuesday to choose their representatives at the local and statewide levels.

Locally, voters will choose their representatives in races for U.S. House of Representatives, State House of Representatives, Pickens County Council and the Pickens County School Board.

With incumbent Pickens County Council member Claiborne Linvill making a run at the State

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