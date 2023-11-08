Military vets to be honored this weekend

COUNTY — The Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office, in collaboration with the community, is inviting all to join in on a weekend filled with gratitude, honor and celebration as they pay tribute to veterans.

On Nov. 11, the Pickens County Veterans Appreciation Dinner will be held at Golden Creek Baptist Church in Liberty from 4-6 p.m. According to the county Veterans Affairs office, the dinner will be an evening of camaraderie and reflection as locals come together to express deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice of local veterans. To RSVP, call (864) 898-5926 or (864) 898-5928. The Pickens County Veterans Day celebration will be held the next day on Nov. 12 at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty. The event will start at 1 p.m., with vendors, food and a kid zone. There will be a parade at 3 p.m. and a show with live music and speakers beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event is open to every who wishes to remember and honor those who have served our country with dedication and bravery. For more info visit @pickenscountyveteransaffairs for details.