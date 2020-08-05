Mill foundation plans ‘Seeds of Change’ event
PICKENS — The Hagood Mill Foundation is planning a virtual event later this month to explore the role of the arts in community and civil dialogue concerning pressing issues of the day.
Scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, the “Seeds of Change” event will feature a broad range of guest speakers and a panel discussion with local leaders and descendants of Hagood slave owners and slaves.
The event will stream live on the foundation’s official
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login