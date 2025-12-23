Missing Central man’s body found

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — The body of a Central man missing for two weeks was found in Lake Hartwell Saturday.

In a release issued Saturday night, Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the remains as those of Swapnil Srivastava, 27.

Srivastava was reported missing from his Central apartment on Dec. 6, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brett Barwick.

At 2:25 p.m. Saturday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

