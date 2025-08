By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A missing man was found dead in Liberty last week.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were searching for David Jeremiah Smith, 60, who was last seen the morning of Tuesday, July 22, on Christopher Lane in Liberty.

Smith had known medical issues and was last seen wearing black Skechers slip-on shoes, blue jeans and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login