Mitchum stars in win over Liberty

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Coming off a close loss to West-Oak, the Pickens High School girls’ basketball team returned to action on Wednesday night against county foe Liberty looking to get back in the win column.

The Blue Flame took care of business in a big way, controlling the boards and relying on star eighth grader Addison Mitchum as they pulled out a 70-38 win over the Red Devils.

“We have put a lot of emphasis into our rebounding,” Pickens head coach Samuel Smith

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login