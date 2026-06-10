Monument dedicated to General Andrew Pickens in Legacy Square

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A vital part of the area’s history was remembered and celebrated Saturday morning.

The General Andrew Pickens and Revolutionary War Patriots Monument was officially dedicated.

Joyce Hansel, regent of the Fort Prince George Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, served as emcee for the ceremony, held at the monument’s base in Pickens’ Legacy Square.

“As we begin this ceremony, may we be mindful that the freedoms we celebrate were hard-won and remain a sacred trust — one that calls each generation to remembrance,

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