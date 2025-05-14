Monument to Vietnam vets rolls into Pickens County

LIBERTY — The wait is finally over this week, as the Pickens County Veterans Affairs office welcomed the Wall That Heals to Pickens County on Tuesday.

The traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica arrived in Easley on Tuesday, May 13, with an official escort from Rock Springs Baptist Church.

The escort traveled down U.S. Highway 123 to Deer Wood Farms, located at 765 Breazeale Road in Liberty. Community members and local businesses were encouraged

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login