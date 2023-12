By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died in a three-vehicle collision Dec. 21.

Pickens County deputy coroner Tommy Page identified the victim as Kerry Hamilton of Tucker Lane in Easley.

The accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. on S.C. Highway 183 near Albatross Road, 4.5 miles north of Easley, according to South Carolina Highway

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login