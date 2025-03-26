More than 1,000 acres burned as fire continues to rage at Table Rock

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A fire at Table Rock had consumed more than 1,100 acres as of Monday night, according to the S.C. Forestry Commission.

On Friday, March 21, the fire at Table Rock State Park was reported to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office’s communications center by law enforcement officers who were searching for Stephanie Womacks, a Georgia woman who has been missing for several weeks after last being seen at White Oak Campground, according to a county update.

The fire’s location trapped deputies and a number of hikers for a period of time before emergency personnel with the

