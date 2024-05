Most people have already lost their mother by the time they’re my age, I suppose.

So I’m thankful that I had 70 years with mine.

I don’t know if having had her gentle and loving presence in my life for so long makes it easier or harder to face Mother’s Day without her for the first time.

Mama left us on April 8, the day the sun hid its face

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login