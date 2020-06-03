Motorcycle crash kills 2

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Two Upstate residents died in a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at 263 Old Liberty Pickens Road in Pickens, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

Kelley identified the victims as 30-year-old Thomas Cody Bowen of Old Bethlehem School Road in Pickens and 39-year-old Amanda Faye Neely of Youth Center Road in Belton.

Bowen was driving the motorcycle, according to Kelley.

The coroner said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma.

Bowen and Neely were not wearing helmets, Kelley said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.