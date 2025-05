By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An Easley man died last week after a motorcycle crash in Pickens.

Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 27-year-old Cody Ryan Crenshaw.

The accident occurred at 8:26 p.m. May 13 on Allgood Farm

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login