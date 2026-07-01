Mower accident claims former E-911 director
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A former Pickens County E-911 director died last week after a lawn mower accident.
In a June 24 release, Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson said deputy coroner Marsha Alexander responded to Belle Shoals Road in Pickens at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, “for a death involving a motor vehicle accident.”
He identified the victim as Richard Crowe, 68, of
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