Mt. Pisgah seeking wreath donations

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley wants to honor all 80 of the veterans who are resting in its cemetery. The church will be having its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in December 2023 and needs help acquiring all the wreaths it will need. For anyone who would like to support the ceremony for 2023, for the purchase of two wreaths for $30 at wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0226, the location will receive five wreaths due to a matching program that ends Jan. 17. Pictured, from left, are participants in the church’s Wreaths Across America ceremony last month. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kenneth Nations presented the U.S. Army ceremonial wreath, U.S. Navy Lt. David Waldrop presented the U.S. Marine Corp. ceremonial wreath, U.S. Navy Petty Officer, Third Class, Henry Earl Phillips presented the U.S. Navy ceremonial wreath, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trent Berry presented the U.S. Air Force ceremonial wreath, U.S. Army Spec. 4 Robert Osborne presented the U.S. Coast Guard ceremonial wreath, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Floyd presented the U.S. Space Force ceremonial wreath, U.S. Air Force Sgt. William Chavis presented the U.S. Merchant Marine ceremonial wreath and retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin D. Borden presented the POW/MIA ceremonial wreath.