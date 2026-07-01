Municipalities to host Fourth of July events

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With the United States set to commemorate 250 years of independence this week, municipalities around Pickens County are set to host events celebrating the milestone.

The city of Pickens is set to kick off the celebrations on Friday, July 3, with a full day of patriotic festivities during the Pickens Independence Day Celebration. The event will take place from noon until 9:30 p.m. at the Pickens Amphitheater and throughout downtown Pickens, featuring live entertainment, historical demonstrations, family activities, food vendors and a fireworks finale.

Festivities begin at noon with the opening of the Kids Zone, along with food trucks and beverage vendors. From noon to 3 p.m., visitors can experience interactive living history demonstrations showcasing Revolutionary War-era life through reenactors, period clothing and historical exhibits. A patriotic presentation honoring the nation’s history, freedom and military service will take place on the amphitheater stage from 1-1:30 p.m.

Live music will fill the afternoon and evening, beginning with Torn from 3:30-5 p.m., followed by Song Band from 5-7 p.m. The Grateful Brothers will close out the entertainment from 7-9:30 p.m. with a mix of classic rock, Southern rock and jam-band favorites. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display at dusk, around 9:30 p.m., launched from Bruce Field and visible from the Pickens Amphitheater and throughout downtown. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs.

Later that night, the town of Central is inviting families to beat the heat and celebrate Independence Day during a free community at Bolick Field in downtown Central. The festivities will take place from 6-8 p.m. and will feature games, music, contests and activities for all ages.

Attendees can enjoy free icees throughout the evening, along with a hot dog eating contest sponsored by The Depot Dog and a homemade blackberry pie contest. Gift cards will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in both competitions. Children are also invited to participate in a patriotic bike parade around the ballfield track.

The evening will wrap up with a Splash Zone hosted by the Central Fire Department from 7:30-8 p.m., giving families a chance to cool off with one of the department’s fire trucks. Organizers say all activities and refreshments are free.

Close by in Clemson, Clemson University and the city of Clemson will once again partner to present the annual “Light the Lake” fireworks show over Lake Hartwell. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Officials are encouraging attendees to plan ahead, as S.C. Highway 93 will close at Seneca Creek Road and Perimeter Road beginning one hour before the show. The dike adjacent to Highway 93 will be open as a public viewing area, while staffed parking will be available in Lot 3A near the intramural fields next to Doug Kingsmore Stadium. CAT buses will continue operating on their normal routes throughout the evening.

Visitors should also be aware that the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex will be closed to the public for the entire day on July 3. Boats will not be permitted to beach at the wellness complex or within the designated fireworks launch zone as organizers prepare for the display.

Hosting a two-day event, the city of Easley will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary during the 2026 Fourth of July Festival in historic downtown Easley. The event will take place Friday, July 3, from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 4, from 4-10 p.m. at Old Market Square.

Festivalgoers can enjoy free carnival rides, live music, food and drink vendors, craft vendors and the America 250 Kids’ Zone throughout the weekend. Organizers say the celebration is designed to offer something for all ages, from family activities and entertainment to local shopping and dining.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4, beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Finally, the city of Liberty will also host its own celebration on July 4 with its annual “Love My Liberty” Fourth of July Celebration from 6-10 p.m. The free community event will feature live music, food trucks, family activities and a fireworks finale as the city also marks its 150th anniversary.

This year’s celebration includes a kids’ area presented in partnership with Flat Rock Baptist Church, offering free games and water activities throughout the evening. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food vendors before gathering for a performance by Soulution, a high-energy band that will provide live entertainment throughout the night.

The evening will conclude with what organizers describe as the city’s biggest fireworks show yet, commemorating both Independence Day and Liberty’s sesquicentennial celebration. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and spend the evening celebrating with family, friends and neighbors.