National Vietnam War Veterans Day | March 29

How can you honor Vietnam veterans in your community?

The Department of Veterans Affairs notes that approximately 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. There was strong domestic opposition to American involvement in the conflict, and many veterans returning from the war were treated poorly and unfairly. That made it difficult for Vietnam veterans to adjust to life at home, a problem compounded by the trauma of the war.

Although it is impossible to reverse time and remedy the poor treatment of Vietnam veterans, there are ways that the public can honor those veterans who sacrificed their safety and health in service of their country. These ideas can help communities express their gratitude to veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

Join the Vietnam War Commemoration as a commemorative partner. Once

approved, member organizations are given a free starter kit of materials for developing and implementing their programs and events.

approved, member organizations are given a free starter kit of materials for developing and implementing their programs and events. Adopt a care facility. Individuals or organizations can support a local VA hospital or gathering organization by organizing events that can include visits, food and entertainment.

Single out Vietnam veterans in the community. Spotlight features on veterans who live in town with write-ups in the newspaper or interviews for a townwide blog or social media group. Share veterans’ stories with as many people as possible.

Offer special discounts to Vietnam veterans. On National Vietnam War Veterans Day this March, community officials can encourage local restaurants to offer discounts on meals and small business owners can offer exclusive sales to service personnel who served in Vietnam.

These are some of the ways communities can recognize Vietnam veterans who call their towns and cities home.

Did you know?

The United States entered the Vietnam War on Aug. 5, 1964, and stopped fighting on May 7, 1975, by order of President Gerald Ford. Millions served in the Vietnam War and many lost their lives while others were wounded. Estimates of how many Vietnam veterans are still living vary. According to DAV, an organization that helps war veterans, today there are fewer than 850,000 living Vietnam War veterans. However, the 2022 American Community Survey estimated 5.44 million living Americans are veterans of the Vietnam War. These individuals would be 80 years of age and older, comprising a large sector of the senior citizen population