Naturalist, historian Chastain remembered

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — The life of writer, historian and naturalist Dennis Chastain was celebrated last week at a park he helped develop.

Chastain died in November at age 71.

A sign honoring the work of Chastain and his wife Jane was unveiled at the Bryson Children’s Nature Walk in Six Mile on Wednesday afternoon.

Carolyn Nations, chair of the Pickens County 250 Committee, welcomed attendees.

“Across Pickens County, our America 250 efforts encourage us to reflect on the people

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login