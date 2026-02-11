New coach Ruff introduced at Liberty High School

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — In front of a gathered crowd at Liberty High School on Monday night, new Red Devil head football coach Bobby Ruff was introduced to the community and gave a peek into his expectations for the program.

Ruff was introduced by Liberty High School athletic director Jonathan Dilworth, who said that the Red Devils’ new coach stood apart from his peers as they narrowed their large pool of applicants that included coaches from the high school and collegiate ranks throughout

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login