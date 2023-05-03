New documentary film tells stories of deadly fentanyl

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — It’s hard to imagine that such a tiny thing has caused such havoc.

Picture a penny. An amount of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that could be lethal is so small it would not fully cover President Lincoln’s nose.

Yet the devastation caused by fentanyl cannot be denied. In 2021, more than 71,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drug, which is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is mixed in and disguised as other drugs such as

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login