New law punishes inmates for having cellphones in prison

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — A bill that aims to prevent state prison inmates from using cellphones to organize and enact new crimes is now in effect.

On Oct. 22, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Captain Robert Johnson Act, which creates a new criminal offense for unlawful possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate of the South Carolina Department of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login