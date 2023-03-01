New principals named for 4 county schools

School board trustees OK hires at Clemson, Hagood, Dacusville Middle, Daniel

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County will welcome five new principals for the 2023-24 school year, and school board trustees approved four of the new leaders at their meeting this week.

At Monday’s school board meeting, trustees voted to approve Jessica Hendricks to lead Hagood Elementary, Nate Roper to be principal at Dacusville Middle, Adam Russell to lead Daniel High and David Thompson as Clemson Elementary principal.

Pickens Elementary will also have a new principal next year after the retirement of current principal Donna Harden, and school district communications director

