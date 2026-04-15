New scholarships help open a path for future engineers to transfer from Tri-County Tech to Clemson University

By Paul Alongi

Clemson News

news@thepccourier.com

PENDLETON — Aspiring engineers at Tri-County Technical College will have a new pathway into Clemson University through STEPS2Clemson, a program that provides significant scholarships and academic support for students with demonstrated financial need.

The program offers up to $10,000 in scholarship support during students’ first year, which is completed at Tri-County. After transferring to Clemson, students are eligible for up to $15,000 per year for up to three years, contingent on

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