No millage increase in county budget proposal
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Pickens County’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, as proposed by staff, contains no millage increase.
During its April 3 meeting, county council passed first reading in title only of an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes in Pickens County for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024.
County administrator Ken Roper discussed the budget during the meeting.
“Overall, I think the budget accomplishes many of your goals,” Roper told council. “This is just a
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login