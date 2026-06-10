No upsets in primary elections

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County residents joined voters from around the Palmetto State in taking to the polls on Tuesday for statewide primary elections, and all local incumbents on the ballot survived their party challenges.

Voter turnout was relatively strong countywide, with 26 percent of Pickens County’s voters heading to the polls, compared to 16.2 percent who cast ballots in the 2022 midterm primary election.

With incumbent Pickens County Council member Claiborne Linvill making a run at the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login