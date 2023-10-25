Nonprofit seeking warm items for elderly

COUNTY — A local nonprofit aims to help area senior citizens stay warm as cool weather arrives and is also looking ahead to Christmas.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly in Upstate SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

From now through November, the group is collecting new or handmade items of warmth such

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login