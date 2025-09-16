Notice to Creditors 9-17-25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: Sue Shuford

AKA Sue Grace Shuford

Date of Death: 07/25/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900592

Personal Representative:

Gary Glenn Reagan

Address: 407 Pin Du Lac Drive, Central, SC 29630

Sept. 3, 10, 17

Estate: Hazel Trotter Turner

Date of Death: 07/22/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900586

Personal Representative:

James E. Turner

Address: 211 Hamilton Road, Liberty, SC 29657

Sept. 3, 10, 17

Estate: Wanda Lee S. Hill

Date of Death: 07/22/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900569

Personal Representative:

Jamie Lou Lane

Address: 4 Groveview Trail, Mauldin, SC 29662

Sept. 3, 10, 17

Estate: Kevin Jan Teutsch

Date of Death: 05/11/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900393

Personal Representative:

Robert Conner

Address: 208 Georgewood Way, Easley, SC 29640

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Carol Hughes Stewart

Date of Death: 5/26/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900651

Personal Representative:

Tia Dawn Swafford

Address: 145 Doolittle Lane, Liberty, SC 29657

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Jeremiah Jerry Cartee

AKA J.J. Cartee

Date of Death: 08/19/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900649

Personal Representative:

Sandra Lee Cartee

Address: 700 Huntington Road, Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: James M. Robinson

Address: P.O. Box 738,

Easley, SC 29641

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Evelyn Monzel Anderson

Date of Death: 04/25/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900654

Personal Representative:

Gary Dale Anderson

Address: 276 Log House Road, Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate:

Patricia Montgomery Boney

Date of Death: 07/21/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900655

Personal Representative:

Cynthia D. Boney

Address: Post Office Box 127

248 Crescent Hill Drive,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate:

Shirley Ann Newton Lovinggood

Date of Death: 7/28/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900650

Personal Representative:

James Lovinggood

Address: 128 Nellie Drive,

Pendleton, SC 29670

Attorney: Westley P. Cox

Address: Post Office Box 1217, Pendleton, SC 29670

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Dollie G. Morris

Date of Death: 8/4/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900659

Personal Representative:

Callie Marie Hendricks

Address: 629 Carrick Creek Rd., Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: Daniel E. Hunt

Address: P.O. Box 887,

Easley, SC 29641

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Dorothy Ann Forture Lewis

Date of Death: 07/25/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900596

Personal Representative:

Charles Mark Lewis

Address: 200 McAlister Trace, Easley, SC 29642

Co – Personal

Representative: Lisa Lewis Kelley

Address: 2066 Meece Mill Rd., Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 10, 17, 24

Estate: George Calvin Skelley, Jr.

Date of Death: 07/26/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900615

Personal Representative:

Mary Skelley Dickerson

Address: 1206 Indigo Court, Demorest, GA 30535

Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1

Estate: Virgil James Blanton

Date of Death: 07/25/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900595

Personal Representative:

Kerri L. Blanton

Address: 213 Smith Grove Road, Easley, SC 29640

Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1

Estate:

Nettie Mae Thomas Breedlove

Date of Death: 07/06/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900606

Personal Representative:

Benjamin Ryan Breedlove

Address: 117 Colby Way,

Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1

Estate:

Mildred Jean Lee-Wakefield

Date of Death: 08/24/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900666

Personal Representative:

Billy Joe Phillips

Address: 20 Indigo Circle,

Sumter, SC 29154

Attorney: Brian K. James

Address: Post Office Box 93, Easley, SC 29641

Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1

Estate: Terry Mather Clark AKA Terence Mather Clark

Date of Death: 7/25/2025

Case Number: 2025ES3900671

Personal Representative:

Barbara T. Clark

Address: 100 Satula Lane,

Clemson, SC 29631

Attorney: Nathan M. Clark

Address: Post Office Box 1539, Clemson, SC 29633

Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1