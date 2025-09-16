Notice to Creditors 9-17-25
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: Sue Shuford
AKA Sue Grace Shuford
Date of Death: 07/25/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900592
Personal Representative:
Gary Glenn Reagan
Address: 407 Pin Du Lac Drive, Central, SC 29630
Sept. 3, 10, 17
Estate: Hazel Trotter Turner
Date of Death: 07/22/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900586
Personal Representative:
James E. Turner
Address: 211 Hamilton Road, Liberty, SC 29657
Sept. 3, 10, 17
Estate: Wanda Lee S. Hill
Date of Death: 07/22/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900569
Personal Representative:
Jamie Lou Lane
Address: 4 Groveview Trail, Mauldin, SC 29662
Sept. 3, 10, 17
Estate: Kevin Jan Teutsch
Date of Death: 05/11/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900393
Personal Representative:
Robert Conner
Address: 208 Georgewood Way, Easley, SC 29640
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Carol Hughes Stewart
Date of Death: 5/26/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900651
Personal Representative:
Tia Dawn Swafford
Address: 145 Doolittle Lane, Liberty, SC 29657
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Jeremiah Jerry Cartee
AKA J.J. Cartee
Date of Death: 08/19/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900649
Personal Representative:
Sandra Lee Cartee
Address: 700 Huntington Road, Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: James M. Robinson
Address: P.O. Box 738,
Easley, SC 29641
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Evelyn Monzel Anderson
Date of Death: 04/25/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900654
Personal Representative:
Gary Dale Anderson
Address: 276 Log House Road, Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate:
Patricia Montgomery Boney
Date of Death: 07/21/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900655
Personal Representative:
Cynthia D. Boney
Address: Post Office Box 127
248 Crescent Hill Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate:
Shirley Ann Newton Lovinggood
Date of Death: 7/28/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900650
Personal Representative:
James Lovinggood
Address: 128 Nellie Drive,
Pendleton, SC 29670
Attorney: Westley P. Cox
Address: Post Office Box 1217, Pendleton, SC 29670
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Dollie G. Morris
Date of Death: 8/4/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900659
Personal Representative:
Callie Marie Hendricks
Address: 629 Carrick Creek Rd., Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: Daniel E. Hunt
Address: P.O. Box 887,
Easley, SC 29641
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Dorothy Ann Forture Lewis
Date of Death: 07/25/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900596
Personal Representative:
Charles Mark Lewis
Address: 200 McAlister Trace, Easley, SC 29642
Co – Personal
Representative: Lisa Lewis Kelley
Address: 2066 Meece Mill Rd., Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 10, 17, 24
Estate: George Calvin Skelley, Jr.
Date of Death: 07/26/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900615
Personal Representative:
Mary Skelley Dickerson
Address: 1206 Indigo Court, Demorest, GA 30535
Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1
Estate: Virgil James Blanton
Date of Death: 07/25/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900595
Personal Representative:
Kerri L. Blanton
Address: 213 Smith Grove Road, Easley, SC 29640
Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1
Estate:
Nettie Mae Thomas Breedlove
Date of Death: 07/06/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900606
Personal Representative:
Benjamin Ryan Breedlove
Address: 117 Colby Way,
Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1
Estate:
Mildred Jean Lee-Wakefield
Date of Death: 08/24/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900666
Personal Representative:
Billy Joe Phillips
Address: 20 Indigo Circle,
Sumter, SC 29154
Attorney: Brian K. James
Address: Post Office Box 93, Easley, SC 29641
Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1
Estate: Terry Mather Clark AKA Terence Mather Clark
Date of Death: 7/25/2025
Case Number: 2025ES3900671
Personal Representative:
Barbara T. Clark
Address: 100 Satula Lane,
Clemson, SC 29631
Attorney: Nathan M. Clark
Address: Post Office Box 1539, Clemson, SC 29633
Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1