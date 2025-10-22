Now Open in Pickens

The official grand opening of Southern Vault Bistro recently took place in downtown Pickens. Housed in a beautifully renovated historic building, Southern Vault Bistro brings fresh energy, rich history, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. From thoughtfully preserved vault artifacts to stunning views of the city, this venue is designed to impress, whether you’re stopping by for a bite or hosting a special event. Now open, the Southern Vault Bistro is serving up a mouthwatering Southern-inspired menu, including favorites like the BLT, Spinach Bacon Quiche, and Nancy’s Famous Chicken Salad Croissant. Pictured are Greater Pickens Chamber member David Michel, Joan Baker, Jennifer Baker, Megan Garner, Fallon Brucke, board member Samantha Scott, Tunckie LeCroy, Misty Ticknor, Candace Babb, and Denise Stone.