Now Open in Pickens

One of the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce’s newest members, The Backyard – A Community Destination, celebrated its official ribbon‑cutting ceremony on April 29, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter along the Doodle Trail. Founded by family and rooted in community, The Backyard was created with one goal in mind: to offer a safe, welcoming, and fun space for everyone right in the neighborhood. Visitors can enjoy rolled ice cream, an epic hot dog menu, pizza, and much more. The Backyard is located at 121 Railroad Street in Pickens. Pictured are City Councilman Jonathan Baker, Amber Baker, Devin Smith, Chef Stephanie Medlin, Pam Smith, Kevin Smith, daughters Natalie, Karson Capps and Peyton, owner Kayla Reid, Wayne Kelly, owner Mark Reid, Jerri Davis, Chamber President Dave Michel, and Chamber Ambassador Jeremy Price.