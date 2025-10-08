Blue Ridge Bank held the formal grand opening of its new permanent office, located at 628 Ann Street in Pickens, last Wednesday. The bank originally opened in November 2024, operating out of a temporary location while construction was underway on the new 3,239-square-foot facility. More than 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured in the inset, Bart Turner—senior vice president and Pickens market executive—presents Pickens Middle School Athletic Director Butch Morris with a $500 check to benefit the school’s athletic program. During the ceremony, Turner spoke about Blue Ridge Bank’s commitment to supporting and being an active part of the community. Blue Ridge Bank, headquartered in Walhalla, has proudly served local communities since 1957.