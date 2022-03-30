NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Pickens County

Cleanup planned Saturday

SIX MILE — The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down near Six Mile last week in a storm that destroyed several homes and left three people with minor injuries.

The most destructive of the two tornadoes on the evening of March 23 struck seemingly without warning, according to witnesses.

The National Weather Service said that tornado was a category EF2 storm that hit at 8:52 p.m. with estimated peak winds of 115 mph and a maximum width of about 440 yards. The tornado traveled 6.31 miles, according to the NWS.

NWS meteorologist Trisha Palmer said during a news conference that the tornado touched

