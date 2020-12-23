O Holy Night
With COVID-19 putting a damper on many holiday festivities, some local churches have been celebrating the reason for the Christmas season with events including drive-thru nativity scenes throughout the month of December. Pictured here are several scenes from Easley First Baptist Church’s “Journey Through Bethlehem,” a multi-night event that gave visitors an authentic look at what it felt like to be there on the night that Jesus was born. To see more photos, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Photos by Gregory Linsz