Official: Commerce park generates $1M annually

Plans for future site also taking shape

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Economic development was among the topics Pickens County Council members discussed at a recent Pickens United meeting.

Years ago, infighting between local officials caused Pickens County to have the reputation of being “closed for business.”

“We were closed for business,” county council chairman Chris Bowers said. “Then we were open for business, so much so that we have to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login