Officials: Ga. woman still missing at Table Rock

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Georgia woman last seen at Table Rock State Park has been missing for more than a week.

Search efforts were initiated when the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing camper, according to a release from Chief Deputy Brett Barwick.

Stephanie Ann Womacks of Temple, Ga., was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at her campsite in the White Oak camping area of Table Rock

