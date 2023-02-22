Officials: Man airlifted after Clemson bar fight

By David Ferrara

and Lauren Pierce

Courtesy The Journal

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — A person was airlifted from Bowman Field after a reported bar fight at a downtown Clemson business Sunday night.

An incident report provided by Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said officers responded to an assault and battery at Tiger Town Tavern around 10 p.m.

The report redacted the name of the suspect and said both the suspect and victim were drinking and the victim was unconscious at one point. The suspect was a

