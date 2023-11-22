Officials request SLED investigate city councilwoman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Several officials are calling for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate Easley City Councilwoman Denise Davidson.

According to a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel dated Nov. 17 and signed by Rep. Neal Collins, Sen. Rex Rice, Pickens County Council chairman Chris Bowers and County Councilmen Henry Wilson and Roy Costner, allegations of criminal activity “including misconduct in office by a public official, conspiracy to breach security, disclosure of

