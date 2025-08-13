One files for open Liberty council seat

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — One candidate has filed to fill an unexpired term on Liberty City Council.

The Ward 3 City Council seat became open last month following the resignation of City Councilman Daniel Graybeal.

Filing for the Nov. 4 special election closed Monday, August. 11.

According to SC Elections Commission records, William Bo Cooley was the lone candidate to file to run for the Ward 3 seat.

Filing for the other municipal elections in Pickens County closed on Aug. 4.