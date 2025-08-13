One files for open Liberty council seat
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — One candidate has filed to fill an unexpired term on Liberty City Council.
The Ward 3 City Council seat became open last month following the resignation of City Councilman Daniel Graybeal.
Filing for the Nov. 4 special election closed Monday, August. 11.
According to SC Elections Commission records, William Bo Cooley was the lone candidate to file to run for the Ward 3 seat.
Filing for the other municipal elections in Pickens County closed on Aug. 4.