One killed, two injured in house fire
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley woman died and two others were injured in a house fire Wednesday.
In a release issued Sept. 30, Easley Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Kaiser said the department responded to a reported structure fire at 200 Le Ann Drive in Easley.
“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a heavily involved structure fire and began fire suppression and search
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