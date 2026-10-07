One killed, two injured in house fire

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died and two others were injured in a house fire Wednesday.

In a release issued Sept. 30, Easley Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Kaiser said the department responded to a reported structure fire at 200 Le Ann Drive in Easley.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a heavily involved structure fire and began fire suppression and search

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